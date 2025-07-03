Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women and Girls Celebrate International Women's Day in Pajshir Province [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Women and Girls Celebrate International Women's Day in Pajshir Province

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.12.2009

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    A girl listens during the International Women’s Day celebration in Pajshir province’s Bazarak district, March 8, 2009. More than 100 women and girls attended the event. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stacie N. Shafran

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 9154046
    VIRIN: 090312-D-D0439-1906
    Resolution: 1050x788
    Size: 309.23 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women and Girls Celebrate International Women's Day in Pajshir Province [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former Judge Rahila Addresses International Women's Day Celebration in Pajshir Province
    Women and Girls Celebrate International Women's Day in Pajshir Province

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Afghan Women Celebrate Culture, Achievements at Women’s Day Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download