Women and Girls Celebrate International Women's Day in Pajshir Province

A girl listens during the International Women’s Day celebration in Pajshir province’s Bazarak district, March 8, 2009. More than 100 women and girls attended the event. U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Stacie N. Shafran
Afghan Women Celebrate Culture, Achievements at Women’s Day Event
