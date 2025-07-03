Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Colonel Demonstrates Garmin 500W GPS at Safety Council

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Air Force Colonel Demonstrates Garmin 500W GPS at Safety Council

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.17.2009

    Photo by Ian Graham 

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Mapes discusses the Garmin 500W GPS during a Defense Safety Oversight Council demonstration on Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sept. 17, 2009. DoD photo by William D. Moss

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2009
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 16:57
    Photo ID: 9152591
    VIRIN: 091117-O-GW112-3916
    Resolution: 3218x2202
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Colonel Demonstrates Garmin 500W GPS at Safety Council, by Ian Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Global Positioning Systems Improve Helicopter Safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download