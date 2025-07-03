U.S. Air Force Col. Pete Mapes discusses the Garmin 500W GPS during a Defense Safety Oversight Council demonstration on Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sept. 17, 2009. DoD photo by William D. Moss
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2009
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 16:57
|Photo ID:
|9152591
|VIRIN:
|091117-O-GW112-3916
|Resolution:
|3218x2202
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Colonel Demonstrates Garmin 500W GPS at Safety Council, by Ian Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Global Positioning Systems Improve Helicopter Safety
No keywords found.