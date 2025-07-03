Army Chaplain Works to Address Compassion Fatigue Among Military Spouses

Army Maj. Stanley Arnold, family life chaplain at Fort Campbell, Ky., is working with Karin Jenkins, wife of 101st Airborne Division 4th Brigade Combat team commander Col. Sean Jenkins, center, and Rebecca Santos, wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Hector Santos, the brigade sergeant major, to identify and address compassion fatigue among spouse volunteers. DOD photo by Donna Miles
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2010
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9151297
|VIRIN:
|101123-D-D0439-8435
|Resolution:
|3648x2736
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Chaplain Urges Military Spouses to Avoid ‘Compassion Fatigue’
