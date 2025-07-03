Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Chaplain Works to Address Compassion Fatigue Among Military Spouses

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Chaplain Works to Address Compassion Fatigue Among Military Spouses

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Maj. Stanley Arnold, family life chaplain at Fort Campbell, Ky., is working with Karin Jenkins, wife of 101st Airborne Division 4th Brigade Combat team commander Col. Sean Jenkins, center, and Rebecca Santos, wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Hector Santos, the brigade sergeant major, to identify and address compassion fatigue among spouse volunteers. DOD photo by Donna Miles

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9151297
    VIRIN: 101123-D-D0439-8435
    Resolution: 3648x2736
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Chaplain Works to Address Compassion Fatigue Among Military Spouses, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chaplain Urges Military Spouses to Avoid ‘Compassion Fatigue’

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download