Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Division Officer Inducts Soldier into Order of St. George

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Armored Division Officer Inducts Soldier into Order of St. George

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Col. John Ward, division operations officer, 1st Armored Division, United States Division – Center, inducts Staff Sgt. Jason Motes into the Order of St. George during a ceremony in Baghdad, Nov. 15, 2010. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kimberly Johnson

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9151296
    VIRIN: 101124-D-D0439-3309
    Resolution: 1500x1429
    Size: 587.91 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division Officer Inducts Soldier into Order of St. George, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Face of Defense: Iraq-Deployed Tanker Receives Honor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download