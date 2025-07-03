1st Armored Division Officer Inducts Soldier into Order of St. George

Army Col. John Ward, division operations officer, 1st Armored Division, United States Division – Center, inducts Staff Sgt. Jason Motes into the Order of St. George during a ceremony in Baghdad, Nov. 15, 2010. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kimberly Johnson
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2010
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 15:26
|Photo ID:
|9151296
|VIRIN:
|101124-D-D0439-3309
|Resolution:
|1500x1429
|Size:
|587.91 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
