Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veteran Reflects on Military Service at World War II Memorial

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Veteran Reflects on Military Service at World War II Memorial

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.30.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    John McAllister, a veteran who served both in the National Guard and the U.S. Air Force, stands at the World War II Memorial in Washington. D.C., July 1, 2010. In an interview McAllister reflected on the dramatic impact military service has had on his life. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class William Selby

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 9151294
    VIRIN: 100830-D-D0439-6040
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran Reflects on Military Service at World War II Memorial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Veterans' Reflections: Military Provides Conduit to World

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download