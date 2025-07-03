Veteran Reflects on Military Service at World War II Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John McAllister, a veteran who served both in the National Guard and the U.S. Air Force, stands at the World War II Memorial in Washington. D.C., July 1, 2010. In an interview McAllister reflected on the dramatic impact military service has had on his life. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class William Selby