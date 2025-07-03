Army Capt. Thomas Mesloh, electronic warfare officer for the Louisiana National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 224th Sustainment Brigade, 103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), discusses the measurements on a spectrum analyzer with a convoy escort team commander at Contingency Operating Base Adder, Iraq, Oct. 16, 2010. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alan Smithee
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2010
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9151289
|VIRIN:
|101025-D-D0439-9253
|Resolution:
|2491x2544
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|CONTIGENCY OPERATING BASE ADDER, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Officer Discusses Spectrum Analyzer Measurements with Convoy Escort Team in Iraq, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iraq-Deployed Louisiana Guard Troops See Gains
No keywords found.