Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Officer Discusses Spectrum Analyzer Measurements with Convoy Escort Team in Iraq

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Officer Discusses Spectrum Analyzer Measurements with Convoy Escort Team in Iraq

    CONTIGENCY OPERATING BASE ADDER, IRAQ

    10.25.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Capt. Thomas Mesloh, electronic warfare officer for the Louisiana National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 224th Sustainment Brigade, 103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), discusses the measurements on a spectrum analyzer with a convoy escort team commander at Contingency Operating Base Adder, Iraq, Oct. 16, 2010. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alan Smithee

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9151289
    VIRIN: 101025-D-D0439-9253
    Resolution: 2491x2544
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: CONTIGENCY OPERATING BASE ADDER, IQ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Officer Discusses Spectrum Analyzer Measurements with Convoy Escort Team in Iraq, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iraq-Deployed Louisiana Guard Troops See Gains

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download