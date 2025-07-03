National Guard Officer Discusses Spectrum Analyzer Measurements with Convoy Escort Team in Iraq

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Capt. Thomas Mesloh, electronic warfare officer for the Louisiana National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 224th Sustainment Brigade, 103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), discusses the measurements on a spectrum analyzer with a convoy escort team commander at Contingency Operating Base Adder, Iraq, Oct. 16, 2010. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alan Smithee