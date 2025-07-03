Indiana National Guard Soldier Honored for Excellence in Basic Training

Army Pfc. Alyssia Brown of the Indiana National Guard receives the Army Commendation Medal and a Minuteman statue during a ceremony and banquet in Indianapolis, Nov. 22, 2010. Brown was recognized for her outstanding performance in basic combat training. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Crosby
