    Indiana National Guard Soldier Honored for Excellence in Basic Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Indiana National Guard Soldier Honored for Excellence in Basic Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Pfc. Alyssia Brown of the Indiana National Guard receives the Army Commendation Medal and a Minuteman statue during a ceremony and banquet in Indianapolis, Nov. 22, 2010. Brown was recognized for her outstanding performance in basic combat training. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Crosby

    Indiana National Guard Soldier Honored for Excellence in Basic Training

