Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indiana National Guard Honors Soldier with Minuteman Statue [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Indiana National Guard Honors Soldier with Minuteman Statue

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.23.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Smith of the Indiana National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Command presents Army Pfc. Alyssia Brown with a Minuteman statue in Indianapolis, Nov. 22, 2010. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John Crosby

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9151286
    VIRIN: 101123-D-D0439-2463
    Resolution: 2400x1920
    Size: 435.65 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard Honors Soldier with Minuteman Statue [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indiana National Guard Honors Soldier with Minuteman Statue
    Indiana National Guard Soldier Honored for Excellence in Basic Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Face of Defense: Soldier Follows Family Legacy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download