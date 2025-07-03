CNN's Fareed Zakaria interviews U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in New York City, Nov. 24, 2010. The program aired Nov. 28, 2010. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2010
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 15:25
|Photo ID:
|9151285
|VIRIN:
|101124-D-D0439-1750
|Resolution:
|4013x2675
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Mike Mullen Interviewed by Fareed Zakaria on CNN, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mullen: U.S. Drawdown in Afghanistan to Begin in July
No keywords found.