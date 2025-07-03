Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Grieving Mother Shares Story of Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Grieving Mother Shares Story of Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Sheila Patton shares the story of her family’s loss of their son, Army Staff Sgt. James R. “Jimmy” Patton, during a candlelight vigil at Fort Campbell, Ky. Patton died April 18, 2010, during a during a helicopter crash in Iraq. Courtesy photo by Dana Chango

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2010
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:25
    Photo ID: 9151284
    VIRIN: 101021-D-D0439-8262
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grieving Mother Shares Story of Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gold Star Mother Finds Peace After Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash
    Gold Star Mother Finds Peace After Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash
    Grieving Mother Shares Story of Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gold Star Mother Offers Inspiration, Hope

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download