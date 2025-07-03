Grieving Mother Shares Story of Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sheila Patton shares the story of her family’s loss of their son, Army Staff Sgt. James R. “Jimmy” Patton, during a candlelight vigil at Fort Campbell, Ky. Patton died April 18, 2010, during a during a helicopter crash in Iraq. Courtesy photo by Dana Chango