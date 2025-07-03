Grieving Mother Shares Story of Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash

Sheila Patton shares the story of her family’s loss of their son, Army Staff Sgt. James R. “Jimmy” Patton, during a candlelight vigil at Fort Campbell, Ky. Patton died April 18, 2010, during a during a helicopter crash in Iraq. Courtesy photo by Dana Chango
Gold Star Mother Offers Inspiration, Hope
