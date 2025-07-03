Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Mother Finds Peace After Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash [Image 1 of 3]

    Gold Star Mother Finds Peace After Son's Death in Iraq Helicopter Crash

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.29.2006

    Sheila Patton, here with her son, Army Staff Sgt. James R. “Jimmy” Patton, who was killed April 18, 2010, during a helicopter crash in Iraq, said she has come to peace with his loss as she reaches out to comfort other Gold Star families. Courtesy photo

    Date Taken: 09.29.2006
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 15:25
    VIRIN: 060929-D-D0439-5215
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gold Star Mother Offers Inspiration, Hope

