    Afghan Forces Safely Destroy Explosives in Farah Province [Image 3 of 3]

    Afghan Forces Safely Destroy Explosives in Farah Province

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2011

    Afghan National Army Col. Abdul Razak, left, and an Afghan soldier inspect explosive devices during a mission to safely remove, transport and destroy explosive devices being stored at an Afghan army compound in Farah City, Farah province, Afghanistan, Dec. 27, 2011. Afghan forces, PRT Farah and EOD Platoon 815 worked together to safely destroy more than 250 weapons and more than 1,300 pounds of explosive material. U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Mark Graff

    Date Taken: 12.29.2011
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:54
    Photo ID: 9149879
    VIRIN: 111229-D-D0439-7015
    Resolution: 1916x1206
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

