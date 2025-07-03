Top Military Leaders Testify on Sequestration Impacts

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III; Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mark E. Ferguson; Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter; Robert F. Hale, comptroller; Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno; Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos; and National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Frank J. Grass testify on sequestration before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2013. DOD photo by D. Myles Cullen
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2013
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 12:21
|Photo ID:
|9148676
|VIRIN:
|130212-D-D0439-5297
|Resolution:
|6419x4280
|Size:
|10.26 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
