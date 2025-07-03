Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Top Military Leaders Testify on Sequestration Impacts

    02.12.2013

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Welsh III; Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mark E. Ferguson; Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter; Robert F. Hale, comptroller; Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno; Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. James F. Amos; and National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Frank J. Grass testify on sequestration before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2013. DOD photo by D. Myles Cullen

    Service Chiefs Detail Sequestration Consequences

