    New Medal Honors Cyber Warfare Contributions [Image 1 of 3]

    New Medal Honors Cyber Warfare Contributions

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2013

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta has approved the Distinguished Warfare Medal, designed to recognize service members directly affecting combat operations who may not even be on the same continent as the action. DOD graphic

    Panetta Announces Distinguished Warfare Medal

