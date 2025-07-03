Army Couple Married on Stage Where They Met in Soldier Show

Army Lt. Gen. Mike Ferriter, commander of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, gave away Spc. Whitney Jones to Spc. Glenn Grainger, both alumni of the 2012 U.S. Army Soldier Show, at the Joint Base San Antonio -- Fort Sam Houston Theater on Valentine's Day. The two met while touring with the show and were married on the same stage. U.S. Army photo by Tim Hipps
