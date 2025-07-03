Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Speaks to Army JROTC Cadets [Image 1 of 2]

    Senior Enlisted Advisor Speaks to Army JROTC Cadets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.22.2013

    Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia, center, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Army Junior ROTC cadets at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., Feb. 22, 2013. DOD photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Tyrone C. Marshall Jr.

