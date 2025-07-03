New Defense Secretary Hagel Meets with Army Sergeant Major on First Day

New Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel meets with Sergeant Major of the Army Raymond F. Chandler III on his first day at the Pentagon, Feb. 27, 2013. Hagel earlier took the oath of office to become the 24th defense secretary. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley
|02.27.2013
|07.03.2025 12:19
|9148654
|130227-D-D0439-8376
|500x333
|84.6 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
