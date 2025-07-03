Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Defense Secretary Hagel Meets with Army Sergeant Major on First Day

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.27.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    New Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel meets with Sergeant Major of the Army Raymond F. Chandler III on his first day at the Pentagon, Feb. 27, 2013. Hagel earlier took the oath of office to become the 24th defense secretary. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley

    This work, New Defense Secretary Hagel Meets with Army Sergeant Major on First Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defense Secretary Hagel Makes Pentagon Rounds

