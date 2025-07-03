Army Nurse Trains for Expert Field Medical Badge in Kosovo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Capt. Ashley Bradley, a nurse with the 61st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 1st Medical Brigade, treats a simulated casualty during a training exercise held at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Aug. 10, 2014. The exercise is designed to prepare candidates for the Expert Field Medical Badge testing in Grafenwoehr, Germany. U.S. Army photo