    Army Staff Sgt. Michael Smith Competes in Grueling Tough Mudder Challenge [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Staff Sgt. Michael Smith Competes in Grueling Tough Mudder Challenge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.28.2014

    Army Staff Sgt. Michael Smith competes in a Tough Mudder in May 2014. Tough Mudders are 10 to 12-mile obstacle courses designed to test strength, stamina and teamwork skills. Courtesy photo

    Date Taken: 08.28.2014
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Army Staff Sgt. Michael Smith Competes in Grueling Tough Mudder Challenge

