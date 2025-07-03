Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Veteran Competes in Multiple Events at Warrior Games Trials [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Veteran Competes in Multiple Events at Warrior Games Trials

    Army Staff Sgt. Michael Smith prepares to cycle in the Warrior Games Trials at West Point, N.Y., in June 2014. Smith qualified for cycling, but opted to compete in swimming and track and field at the Warrior Games in Colorado next month. Courtesy photo

    Army Veteran Competes in Multiple Events at Warrior Games Trials
