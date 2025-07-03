Army Staff Sgt. Michael Smith prepares to cycle in the Warrior Games Trials at West Point, N.Y., in June 2014. Smith qualified for cycling, but opted to compete in swimming and track and field at the Warrior Games in Colorado next month. Courtesy photo
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2014
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 10:47
|Photo ID:
|9147630
|VIRIN:
|140828-D-D0439-4696
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|461.8 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Veteran Competes in Multiple Events at Warrior Games Trials [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Face of Defense: Army Amputee Keeps Innate Optimism
No keywords found.