The Fort Lee Directorate of Public Works will execute a demolition effort to include 13 buildings across the installation with a tentative completion date of December 2025. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9146709
|VIRIN:
|250703-A-A4412-1001
|Resolution:
|2420x1728
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Lee DPW scheduled to demolish buildings, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Lee DPW scheduled to demolish buildings
No keywords found.