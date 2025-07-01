Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, right, lay wreaths representing their U.S. service branch during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, June 25, 2025. The Korean War is often referred to as the “forgotten war” due to being overshadowed by the recent end of WWII and was followed quickly by the Vietnam war, both generating more public attention and societal impact. The Korean War (1950-1953) never fully ended, as open hostilities ceased with an armistice, with the stalemated war still open-ended to modern day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 22:57
    Photo ID: 9143813
    VIRIN: 250624-F-HU835-1191
    Resolution: 4660x3107
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

