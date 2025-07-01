Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, right, lay wreaths representing their U.S. service branch during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony, at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, June 25, 2025. The Korean War is often referred to as the “forgotten war” due to being overshadowed by the recent end of WWII and was followed quickly by the Vietnam war, both generating more public attention and societal impact. The Korean War (1950-1953) never fully ended, as open hostilities ceased with an armistice, with the stalemated war still open-ended to modern day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)