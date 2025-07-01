Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, right, are escorted to a display area before performing a wreath laying during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, June 25, 2025. Senior leaders from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Space Force joined more than a 100 local leaders and veterans in commemorating the event, of which some 5,000 Hawaiians served during the conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)