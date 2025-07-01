Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Trejo  

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, and Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, right, are escorted to a display area before performing a wreath laying during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, June 25, 2025. Senior leaders from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Space Force joined more than a 100 local leaders and veterans in commemorating the event, of which some 5,000 Hawaiians served during the conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 22:57
    Photo ID: 9143812
    VIRIN: 250624-F-HU835-1182
    Resolution: 6157x4105
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Jonathan Trejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony
    Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony
    Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    75th
    Wreath laying
    Korean War Commemoration Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download