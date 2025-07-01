Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony

Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, right, and Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, stand at attention before performing a wreath laying during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu, June 25, 2025. The conflict was and continues to be a demonstration of the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, with both sides making daily efforts to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)
