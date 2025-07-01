Wreath Laying at 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific, right, and Vice Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, stand at attention before performing a wreath laying during the 75th Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu, June 25, 2025. The conflict was and continues to be a demonstration of the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea, with both sides making daily efforts to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Wren Fiontar)