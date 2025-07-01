From Small-Town Minnesota to F-22 Pilot: An Air Force Captain’s Journey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, is shown at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jumping into the pool in uniform is a long-standing Air Force Academy tradition that marks the celebration of graduation and commissioning with classmates. (Courtesy photo)