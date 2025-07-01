U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, is shown at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jumping into the pool in uniform is a long-standing Air Force Academy tradition that marks the celebration of graduation and commissioning with classmates. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 20:59
|Photo ID:
|9143748
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-CC148-1005
|Resolution:
|960x640
|Size:
|190 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Small-Town Minnesota to F-22 Pilot: An Air Force Captain’s Journey [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Small-Town Minnesota to F-22 Pilot: An Air Force Captain’s Journey
No keywords found.