CP25 Colón Medical Site

    COLóN, PANAMA

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250629-N-DF135-1033
    COLÓN, Panama (June 29, 2025) Master-at-Arms Seaman Annete Cortes, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), entertains a Panamanian child at a medical site in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2025, June 29, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

