42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief

Outgoing 42d Air Base Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden passes the wing’s colors to U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d ABW commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 1, 2025. Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius N. Booth assumed the role from Chief Vaden, who will become the command chief for the 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)