Outgoing 42d Air Base Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden passes the wing’s colors to U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d ABW commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 1, 2025. Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius N. Booth assumed the role from Chief Vaden, who will become the command chief for the 37th Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 17:00
|Photo ID:
|9143406
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-UQ930-1001
|Resolution:
|4697x3379
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief
