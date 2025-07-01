Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE,, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d ABW commander, passes the wing’s colors to incoming command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius N. Booth during a change of responsibility ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 1, 2025. As the command chief, Chief Booth will serve as the principal advisor to the 42d ABW commander on all matters concerning the readiness, professional development, utilization, and effectiveness of the wing’s enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 17:00
    Photo ID: 9143404
    VIRIN: 250701-F-UQ930-1002
    Resolution: 4661x3320
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE,, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief
    42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief
    42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download