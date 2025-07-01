U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42d ABW commander, passes the wing’s colors to incoming command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Demetrius N. Booth during a change of responsibility ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 1, 2025. As the command chief, Chief Booth will serve as the principal advisor to the 42d ABW commander on all matters concerning the readiness, professional development, utilization, and effectiveness of the wing’s enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
42d Air Base Wing welcomes new Crusader Chief
