Ronald Reagan Sailors Preform Safety Inspection For Command Motorcycle Ride

Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Austin Willis, from Alpharetta, Georgia, briefs Sailors assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on how to conduct a Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis, and Kickstand (TCLOCK) safety inspection prior to a command motorcycle ride, while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, June 27, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)