    Ronald Reagan Sailors Preform Safety Inspection For Command Motorcycle Ride [Image 6 of 6]

    Ronald Reagan Sailors Preform Safety Inspection For Command Motorcycle Ride

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Austin Willis, from Alpharetta, Georgia, briefs Sailors assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on how to conduct a Tires, Controls, Lights, Oil, Chassis, and Kickstand (TCLOCK) safety inspection prior to a command motorcycle ride, while in port Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, June 27, 2025. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9143379
    VIRIN: 250627-N-VY281-1100
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Ronald Reagan Sailors Preform Safety Inspection For Command Motorcycle Ride [Image 6 of 6], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    command ride
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CVN 76
    motorcycle
    TCLOCK

