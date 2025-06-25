Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Eifler, HQDA DCS G-1, Encourages Leaders to Support Civilian Deployments

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Gen. Eifler, HQDA DCS G-1, Encourages Leaders to Support Civilian Deployments

    WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Robert Hill 

    HQDA, Deputy Chief of Staff G-1

    Lt. Gen. Brian Eifler, the Headquarters, Department of the Army Deputy Chief of Staff G-1 (Personnel) recently released a video encouraging Army leaders to support the Army Expeditionary Civilian program that deploys civilian volunteers in a temporary duty status across the globe in support of critical missions.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 12:35
    Photo ID: 9142611
    VIRIN: 250701-A-EV437-1000
    Resolution: 949x530
    Size: 77.79 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Eifler, HQDA DCS G-1, Encourages Leaders to Support Civilian Deployments, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AECW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download