Waterway debris cleanup in Watauga County as part of Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Some materials collected from the waterways can be put through a grinder and turned into mulch before it is taken to landfills.
|06.28.2025
|06.29.2025 16:18
|9138586
|250628-A-GI410-1002
|3000x2000
|2.39 MB
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
Watauga County waterway debris mission continues to remove materials from local areas
