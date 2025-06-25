Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waterway debris cleanup in Watauga County as part of Hurricane Helene relief efforts [Image 3 of 6]

    Waterway debris cleanup in Watauga County as part of Hurricane Helene relief efforts

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Some materials collected from the waterways can be put through a grinder and turned into mulch before it is taken to landfills.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    This work, Waterway debris cleanup in Watauga County as part of Hurricane Helene relief efforts [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Watauga County waterway debris mission continues to remove materials from local areas

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response

