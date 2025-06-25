Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Surgeries aboard Comfort [Image 7 of 8]

    CP25 Surgeries aboard Comfort

    COLÓN, PANAMA

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250628-A-LS473-1462 COLÓN, Panama (June 28, 2025) Surgeons aboard the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) perform a hernia surgery on a Panamanian patient during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)

