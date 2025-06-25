CP25 Surgeries aboard Comfort

250628-A-LS473-1425 COLÓN, Panama (June 28, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Leslie McDonough, a surgeon assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), uses a laparoscope to perform a hernia surgery on a Panamanian patient during Continuing Promise 2025 in Colón, Panama, June 28, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)
