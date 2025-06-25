USS New York Amphibious Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250627-N-UF626-1146 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 27, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) heave a mooring line in the ship’s well deck. New York is underway in the Atlantic Ocean in support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U. S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)