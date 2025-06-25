Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portrait of former DLIFLC Commandant Col. Sue Ann Sandusky is unveiled [Image 2 of 3]

    Portrait of former DLIFLC Commandant Col. Sue Ann Sandusky is unveiled

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    A portrait of former Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Commandant Col. Sue Ann Sandusky is unveiled during her memorialization ceremony held at the Weckerling Center June 17, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9137504
    VIRIN: 250617-A-LN562-6002
    Resolution: 7075x4722
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Portrait of former DLIFLC Commandant Col. Sue Ann Sandusky is unveiled [Image 3 of 3], by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

