    Ribbon Cutting Unveils Col. Sandusky Bayview Room at DLIFLC [Image 1 of 3]

    Ribbon Cutting Unveils Col. Sandusky Bayview Room at DLIFLC

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    DLIFLC Commandant Col. Christy Whitfield and Timothy Sandusky, cuts the ribbon at the entrance to the newly renovated and renamed Colonel Sandusky Bay View room during a memorial ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Col. Sue Ann Sandusky June 17, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9137502
    VIRIN: 250617-A-LN562-6001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Sue Ann Sandusky
    Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center
    DLIFLC
    Foreign Area Officer
    Weckerling Center

