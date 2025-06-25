Ribbon Cutting Unveils Col. Sandusky Bayview Room at DLIFLC

DLIFLC Commandant Col. Christy Whitfield and Timothy Sandusky, cuts the ribbon at the entrance to the newly renovated and renamed Colonel Sandusky Bay View room during a memorial ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Col. Sue Ann Sandusky June 17, 2025.
