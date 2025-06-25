Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1 Degree of Separation Performs Onboard NSA Souda Bay

    1 Degree of Separation Performs Onboard NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 9, 2025) Sydney Stigerts, comedian from the “1 Degree of Separation” comedy troupe, performs onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, on June 9, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    TAGS

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

