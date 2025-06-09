USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250620-N-TW227-1127 TASMAN SEA (June 20, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Rebekah Hood, from Gilbert, Arizona, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) directs an MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck of the America while conducting flight operations in the Tasman Sea, June 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)