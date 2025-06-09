Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    TASMAN SEA

    06.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250620-N-TW227-1100 TASMAN SEA (June 20, 2025) An MH-60S Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 receives fuel on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) while conducting flight operations in the Tasman Sea, June 20. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 00:14
    Photo ID: 9125655
    VIRIN: 250620-N-TW227-1100
    Resolution: 5470x3647
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: TASMAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tiger cruise
    USS America (LHA6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download