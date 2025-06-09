Red Flag Alaska 25-2 familiarization day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, takes flight in exercise Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2025. During the exercise, aircrew conduct flight training in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex airspace which spans more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)