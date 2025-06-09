Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Alaska 25-2 familiarization day

    Red Flag Alaska 25-2 familiarization day

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 350th Air refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Mo., participates in exercise Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13. During the exercise, aircrew conduct flight training in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex airspace which spans more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 00:05
    Photo ID: 9125378
    VIRIN: 250613-F-EM850-1312
    Resolution: 6989x4659
    Size: 12.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    This work, Red Flag Alaska 25-2 familiarization day, by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

