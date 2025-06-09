Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, participate in exercise Red Flag-Alaska 25-2, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2025. During the exercise, aircrew conduct flight training in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex airspace which spans more than 77,000 square miles and provides a realistic training environment, allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagements, ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 00:05
|Photo ID:
|9125377
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-EM850-1233
|Resolution:
|6553x4369
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
This work, Red Flag Alaska 25-2 familiarization day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS