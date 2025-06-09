The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 20, in support of Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). U.S. 2nd Fleet and II Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Allies from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, will conduct AA25, the premier East Coast naval integration exercise designed to rehearse, train, and refine U.S. Navy and Marine Corps amphibious capabilities while improving interoperability with our Allies in the littoral environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Troy Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9125227
|VIRIN:
|250620-N-EB670-1001
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.