Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Troy Davis 

    USS OAK HILL

    The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) departs Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 20, in support of Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). U.S. 2nd Fleet and II Marine Expeditionary Force, alongside Allies from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, will conduct AA25, the premier East Coast naval integration exercise designed to rehearse, train, and refine U.S. Navy and Marine Corps amphibious capabilities while improving interoperability with our Allies in the littoral environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Troy Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9125224
    VIRIN: 250620-N-EB670-1003
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Troy Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025
    USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025
    USS Oak Hill Departs in Atlantic Alliance 2025 support of exercise Atlantic Alliance 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download