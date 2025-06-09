Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Maintenance Squadron holds change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

    39th Maintenance Squadron holds change of command ceremony

    ADANA, TURKEY

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Jansheski, left, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, Maj. Matthew Eldridge, outgoing 39th Maintenance Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Spencer Shibler, incoming 39th MXS commander, stand at the position of attention during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 03:59
    Photo ID: 9124165
    VIRIN: 250618-F-AF202-1117
    Resolution: 5869x3905
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
    incirlik
    nato allies
    nato partners
    restore readiness

