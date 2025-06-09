39th Maintenance Squadron holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Jansheski, left, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, Maj. Matthew Eldridge, outgoing 39th Maintenance Squadron commander, and Lt. Col. Spencer Shibler, incoming 39th MXS commander, stand at the position of attention during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of responsibility from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)