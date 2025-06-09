Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    The Army celebrated its 250th birthday on June 14 with a parade in Washington D.C. to honor the history and service of its Soldiers. Over 6,000 Soldiers participated in the parade that journeyed through the heritage and evolution of the United States Army. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
