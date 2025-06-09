Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders and soldiers of the 77th Quartermaster Group received commendations and added campaign streamers to their brigade colors in recognition of the unit's historical contributions to the Korean conflict at the 77th Quartermaster Group headquarters in El Paso, Texas during a ceremony, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army video and photos by Maj. Mark D.L. Halliday / Released)