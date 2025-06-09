Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Mark Halliday 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Leaders and soldiers of the 77th Quartermaster Group received commendations and added campaign streamers to their brigade colors in recognition of the unit's historical contributions to the Korean conflict at the 77th Quartermaster Group headquarters in El Paso, Texas during a ceremony, May 18, 2025. (U.S. Army video and photos by Maj. Mark D.L. Halliday / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 11:02
    Photo ID: 9121264
    VIRIN: 250616-A-JW448-6887
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 874.79 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict
    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict
    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict
    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict
    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict
    Army Reserve Unit Recognized for Historical Contributions to the Korean Conflict

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download