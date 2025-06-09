Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former NMRC Hospital Corpsmen Reflect 127 Years of Dedication and Service [Image 1 of 3]

    Former NMRC Hospital Corpsmen Reflect 127 Years of Dedication and Service

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (June 11, 2025) Capt. Guillermo Pimentel, executive officer of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), and Seaman Paul Smith, cut a cake commemorating the 127th birthday of the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. NMRC, headquarters of NMR&D, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds /Released)

    Hospital Corps
    nmrc
    Navy Medicine Research & Development

