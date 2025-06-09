Navigating History, Building strong: A look at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' legacy in Louisville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aerial view of Lock and Dam 41, now known as McAlpine Locks and Dam, and the Falls of the Ohio, Louisville, Kentucky, October 1938.



In the 1920s, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District built major navigation improvements at the Falls of the Ohio, including a lock along with a moveable wicket dam and a section of two beartrap gates at the lower end, and widening the canal to 200 feet. The locks and dams on the Ohio River served ably during World War II, providing safe movement of crucial petroleum products and military equipment.



Today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District operates seven locks and dam systems along the Ohio River. More than 415 million tons of cargo pass through the district’s Ohio River locks annually, powering America’s economy with the most cost and energy efficient way to transport commodities.