51st MUNS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Phillips, incoming 51st Munitions Squadron commander, renders his first salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2025. Prior to assuming command, Phillips led 300 Airmen across four careers, managed a $61 million stockpile and ensured that the four fighter squadrons at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base were trained, ready and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 00:58
|Photo ID:
|9120379
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-MU509-1101
|Resolution:
|4812x3437
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
