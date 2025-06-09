51st MUNS Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Phillips, incoming 51st Munitions Squadron commander, renders his first salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2025. Prior to assuming command, Phillips led 300 Airmen across four careers, managed a $61 million stockpile and ensured that the four fighter squadrons at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base were trained, ready and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)