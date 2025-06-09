Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st MUNS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    51st MUNS Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. James Phillips, incoming 51st Munitions Squadron commander, renders his first salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2025. Prior to assuming command, Phillips led 300 Airmen across four careers, managed a $61 million stockpile and ensured that the four fighter squadrons at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base were trained, ready and lethal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    VIRIN: 250617-F-MU509-1101
    This work, 51st MUNS Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Change of Command
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Munitions Squadron

